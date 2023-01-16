Genshin Impact Update 3.5 Patch Notes: Leaked Changes

The Genshin Impact Update 3.5 patch notes are starting to leak. The leaked changes include abilities for the new recently confirmed characters, Dehya and Mika.

Here are the officially confirmed and leaked Genshin Impact Update 3.5 patch notes:

New characters and abilities

Dehya

Flame-Mane

Unfettered Desert Mercenary

Pyro

Mantichora

Dehya 5-Star Abilities

Pyro Claymore – Very Heavy STC

E – Similar to Fischl E. Does an Explosion/AoE hit on second press.

Mika

Coordinates of Clear Frost

Front-line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius

Mika 4-Star Abilities

Very Heavy STC

Elemental has tap and hold version

Tap deals Cryo damage and marks enemies around the player

Leaks of both Dehya and Mika‘s abilities have appeared on Reddit. The characters themselves have now been revealed by miHoYo as being added to the game with Update 3.5.

As more information is either leaked or officially confirmed about Update 3.5, this post will be updated with the latest details. For now, players can get excited about two new upcoming characters who should help spice up gameplay.

For more Genshin Impact guides, here’s the need-to-know info about a Nintendo Switch release date. And here’s how to fix the daily log-in not working.