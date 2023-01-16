Genshin Impact Update 3.5 Patch Notes: Leaked Changes

The Genshin Impact Update 3.5 patch notes are starting to leak. The leaked changes include abilities for the new recently confirmed characters, Dehya and Mika.
Leaked Genshin Impact Update 3.5 Patch Notes
Here are the officially confirmed and leaked Genshin Impact Update 3.5 patch notes:
New characters and abilities
Dehya
- Flame-Mane
- Unfettered Desert Mercenary
- Pyro
- Mantichora
Dehya 5-Star Abilities
- Pyro Claymore – Very Heavy STC
- E – Similar to Fischl E. Does an Explosion/AoE hit on second press.
Mika
- Coordinates of Clear Frost
- Front-line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius
Mika 4-Star Abilities
- Very Heavy STC
- Elemental has tap and hold version
- Tap deals Cryo damage and marks enemies around the player
Leaks of both Dehya and Mika‘s abilities have appeared on Reddit. The characters themselves have now been revealed by miHoYo as being added to the game with Update 3.5.
As more information is either leaked or officially confirmed about Update 3.5, this post will be updated with the latest details. For now, players can get excited about two new upcoming characters who should help spice up gameplay.
For more Genshin Impact guides, here’s the need-to-know info about a Nintendo Switch release date. And here’s how to fix the daily log-in not working.