Fortnite Weekly Quests Not Working: Where Are the Chapter 4 Week 7 Challenges?

The latest Fortnite weekly quests are not working at the moment. The main reason for this is due to a delay with the game update that would introduce new gameplay features that are used in the challenges. Here’s everything we know about when the Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 7 weekly quests will be released.

Where are the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 7 Weekly Quests?

The Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 7 Weekly Quests will now be released at 9 AM ET on January 18. The challenges were supposed to be released today, January 17, 2023 but are late because of a delay with the game’s latest update 23.20.

At the moment, players are being greeted with a nearly empty Miscellaneous Quests menu. There’s a quest to complete 44 Weekly Quests, although this has a broken counter of just three quests.

There’s also a “Weekly Quest” with a counter of five. According to ShiinaBR, this is because the quests are visible but haven’t been added to the game’s files yet. They may even include features like the disabled hurdling mechanic.

The good news is that Epic Games seems to have been listening to player feedback about the challenges. They have confirmed the XP gained from Bonus Goals has now been increased. There will also be fewer stages to complete in weekly multi-stage quests.