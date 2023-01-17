Fortnite 23.20 Delayed: When Is the New Update Coming Out?

Fortnite‘s next major update 23.20 has been subject to a delay this morning, with plans for its original release today being squashed. Epic Games haven’t been on record to explain the delay as of yet either, but some popular leakers and partnered content creators are offering good suggestions as to when the update should actually drop this week.

Popular leaker ShiinaBR expected the update to actually drop tomorrow Wednesday, January 18, as there was no other announcement from Epic at the time. We would expect it to drop at about 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET tomorrow, as this is the usual hour Fortnite experiences downtime to accommodate new updates.

I guess it's possible that the update will not be released tomorrow, but on Wednesday, since there is no announcement yet.



Of course, the update is 100% THIS week, but maybe it's not tomorrow? 🤔



We'll see, I'll keep y'all updated! — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 16, 2023

Update 23.20 should feature a number of bug fixes, as per the official Fortnite Trello with notable ones in Battle Royale mode being the disabling of Party Time and Aerialist augments due to issues, along with the likelihood of another weapon being unvaulted. The Kid LAROI is also rumored to be having a Fortnite collaboration later this month too, in the form of an in-game concert.

