Fortnite Falcon Scout: Where To Find and How To Use

As Fortnite‘s major 23.20 update drops shortly, newly leaked items, skins, and plenty of balance changes will be spicing up the content on offer, but most excitingly, a brand new Falcon Scout drone item has been revealed. The Falcon Scouts are in-game items that allow a player to assume control of the bird-like drones and take to the skies, with the ability to collect other items and even pick up knocked teammates.

Fortnite Falcon Scout locations and how to use

According to various leakers, the Falcon Scouts can be found almost anywhere on the map, in regular and Oathbound chests and supply drops, so there are plenty of chances for players to give this new addition a try.

The Falcon Scout item can pick up reboot cards & knocked teammates, it can also mark items & places 🔥



It also has a target mark ability, radius mark ability w/ 5s cooldown & a speedboost ability w/ 5s cooldown pic.twitter.com/2aVORXuXvT — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 18, 2023

As for how to use the Falcon Scout, it’s apparently equipped with a target-marking ability and a speed boost too. You can see the gauge for the speed boost in use in the dedicated trailer, and it looks like both abilities have a five-second cooldown. The player’s perspective will shift to the drone when in use, so we can imagine there being some danger of being caught out while focused on flying.

The Falcon Scouts are a huge game changer, adding both remote control and a fresh camera perspective to the game as you fly around, surveying the area for loot and other players to make more tactical plays in each match.

For more gaming guides, check out whether Elden Ring is getting some anniversary DLC this year, or when The Last of Us will get to Xbox, Switch and PC.