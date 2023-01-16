Elden Ring 2023 DLC: Will There Be a New Expansion?

Elden Ring is rapidly approaching its first anniversary ever since it was released on February 25, 2022, and as ever, talks and speculations surrounding a 2023 DLC expansion are ramping up amongst players.

After a stellar year, amassing 16 million sales and receiving Game of the Year at The Game Awards, director Hidetaka Miyazaki mentioned during his award acceptance speech that he and FromSoftware had “several” things planned for Elden Ring’s future.

Between then and now, Elden Ring has already received its first free DLC via the Colosseum PVP update. Although not a true full expansion, it means fans can definitely take Miyazaki at his word when announcing upcoming plans for Elden Ring.

At this time of writing, there’s no confirmed release date information for Elden Ring’s next DLC expansion. Even from speculation based on FromSoftware’s usual follow-up DLC release timings, the window tends to be about 9 months after release, with the exception of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

This doesn’t offer much support for any Elden Ring release date theory crafting, even if fans are currently wishing for an anniversary expansion to drop on February 25, 2023. It would leave minimal marketing time too, so we’d take any assumptions there with a grain of salt.

