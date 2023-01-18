Fortnite‘s 23.20 major update has just hit the ground running, featuring the new Falcon Scout drone, new Reality Augments, and fresh skins, but frustratingly enough, some players are unable to log in at all, instead getting a “Successfully Logged Out” message when trying to launch Fortnite after updating. Here’s how to fix the Fortnite “Successfully Logged Out” error on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iPhone.

Fortnite “Successfully Logged Out” Error Fix

Epic Games has to fix the Fortnite “Successfully logged out” error on its end, so all players need to do is wait. It’s advised that you try to log in every 5 minutes or so, rather than continuously stressing the servers.

Try to have patience while Epic investigates and fixes the problem. It’s best to keep an eye on the Fortnite Status Twitter page for live updates as they happen.

The message “Successfully Logged Out” is only supposed to show on the Fortnite launch screen when actually logging out, but in this case, it looks to be appearing due to a server issue. Thankfully, this means it’s not your own connection but Epic’s server status that’s having issues, which they’ve responded to on Twitter.

We're currently investigating an issue with some players receiving a "successfully logged out" message when attempting to login to Fortnite.



We'll let you know when we have more details. pic.twitter.com/d8EUsS1OcY — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 18, 2023

Many players have taken to social media to beg Epic for an answer as to what’s going on with the error and how to fix it, as the message should only ever appear when a player chooses to log out, not when they’re trying to do the opposite and get into the game.

If you’re stuck waiting, why not check out what the Waffle House meme is on TikTok to pass the time?