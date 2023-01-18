Dead Space Remake Multiplayer: Does It Have Online Co-op or Splitscreen?

Dead Space Remake does not have multiplayer on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S. It’s a purely solo experience, without any online or splitscreen co-op. It doesn’t have any competitive PvP either, so there won’t be player humans facing off against player aliens.

Will Dead Space Remake get a multiplayer co-op mode?

Dead Space Remake could get a multiplayer co-op mode in the future. The game will likely receive post-launch support in the form of patches, to help squash bugs and whatnot, but the patches could also include content drops.

With Dead Space 3 implementing a fairly robust cooperative experience, some fans might be expecting Dead Space Remake to build upon that foundation. At launch, however, that just isn’t the case, with the remake only available to play in single-player.

For those desperate to play Dead Space Remake in multiplayer, don’t give up hope entirely, as games like Ghost of Tsushima have received surprising updates that implemented co-op. I don’t think anyone saw GoT’s Legends mode coming, but it did!

