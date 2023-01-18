What Is the Dead Space Remake Pre-order Bonus for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S?

The Dead Space Remake pre-order bonus is a copy of the original Dead Space on Steam. Unfortunately, for those on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, this pre-order bonus is only available for those purchasing the game on PC through Steam. For consoles, there is no Dead Space Remake pre-order bonus.

All Dead Space Remake pre-order bonuses

PC (Steam) – Copy of the original Dead Space for PC.

PS5 – Just the game, available to pre-load leading up to launch.

Xbox Series X|S – Just the game, ready to pre-order ahead of launch day.

Clearly it’s PC players that benefit the most here. As they aren’t tied down with backward compatibility issues, like those on PS5 are with the PS3 release of the original Dead Space, it’s easy for Steam to provide access to the OG title.

Once the remake releases, most players will be happy to just play the updated version over the original, so I doubt it will matter too much in the grand scheme of things. Regardless, for those PC, the pre-order bonus is there.

