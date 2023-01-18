Pokemon Go ‘It’s Huge’ and ‘It’s Tiny’ Meaning: XXL and XXS Sizes Explained

The Pokemon Go “It’s Huge!” and “It’s Tiny!” is confusing players and it’s easy to see why. Developer Niantic Labs has introduced XXL and XXS Pokemon and the text appearing over a Pokemon’s head during encounters is linked to these new sizes.

What does the “It’s Huge!” and “It’s Tiny!” text mean in Pokemon go?

Implemented in a recent Pokemon Go update, the new “It’s Huge!” appears when an XXL Pokemon is encountered. Similarly, the new “It’s Tiny!” text appears over an XXS Pokemon.

The “It’s Huge” and “It’s Tiny!” text appear in the opening moments of the battles and can be easy to miss. It acts as an indicator of whether or not a pokemon is super-big or super-small. If neither text appears, then the Pokemon is regular-sized.

While the size of a Pokemon doesn’t matter when it comes to battling or general gameplay, capturing XXL and XXS Pokemon is required for two new medals. Both require 500 Pokemon to be captured of their respective sizes. So that’s 500 XXL Pokemon and 500 XXS Pokemon.

