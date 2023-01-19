How To Fix iOS 16.2 Battery Drain Issue for iPhones

The iOS 16.2 update for iPhone is now available for all users. Supported iPhones include the iPhone 14, 13, 12, 11, XR, X, 8, and both SE models. The new patch adds the Freeform app and makes other improvements. However, following issues with previous updates, some users can be hesitant to install any new software patches. For those who have noticed a negative impact on battery life, here’s how to fix the iOS 16.2 battery drain.

iOS 16.2 battery drain issue fix

To fix the iOS 16.2 battery drain issue, users should:

First, check to see if there’s another new update. If there’s a problem with a recent patch, Apple can be quick to follow it up with an update targeting those issues. It’s worth a check.

Set the brightness mode to automatic. Brightness can have a massive impact on battery life. If you don’t need the screen to be so bright, try Automatic to help provide a battery boost.

Disable AOD on iPhone 14 Pro. The Always-On Display is cool, but turning it off saves a noticeable amount of battery life.

Make sure the phone’s Battery Health is high enough. Head to Settings > Battery to check the Battery Health. Generally, users can expect a 5-10% drop in Battery Health per year of use.

Check to make sure there aren’t any apps sapping the battery. Go to Settings > Battery to see which apps are using the most battery. Consider removing any that seem to be using a suspiciously large amount, especially in the background.



