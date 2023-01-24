Forspoken Voice Cast: Full English, Japanese, German, and French Actor List

The Forspoken voice cast is full of all-star talent, and we’ve got a list of the actor in every major role. So, check out the full credited English, Japanese, German, and French casts below.

Forspoken Voice Cast List

Below you can find a list of all the credited Forspoken voice actors. Unfortunately, many voices in the game go uncredited, so we don’t have the names of everyone who provided their vocal talents. There are many NPCs and ambient voices that aren’t played by the main cast.

Our lists are alphabetized by in-game character names. Again, note that this information is incomplete because many of the minor NPC voices weren’t listed in the end credits. This includes even prominent minor characters like Wallace the Bard, who is part of several side quests.

Forspoken English Voice Actors

Auden Keen: Monica Barbaro

Bellette Krau: Debra Wilson

Cuff/Susurrus: Jonathan Cake

Dax Viernost: Victoria Atkin

Frey Holland: Ella Balinska

Jennesh Hekkadi: T.J. Ramini

Johedy Kladivo: Keala Settle

Maya Bird: Nicki Micheaux

Olevia Liette: Tajinae Turner

Robian Keen: Anthony Skordi

Tanta Cinta: Kendal Rae

Tanta Olas: Claudia Black

Tanta Prav: Pollyanna McIntosh

Tanta Sila: Janina Gavankar

Treahy Duganur: Francois Chau

Forspoken Japanese Voice Actors

Auden Keen: Sanae Kobayashi

Bellette Krau: Jun Karasawa

Cuff/Susurrus: Satoshi Mikami

Dax Viernost: Rie Ishizuka

Frey Holland: Umeka Shoji

Jennesh Hekkadi: Syunsuke Sakuya

Johedy Kladivo: Kyo Yaoya

Maya Bird: Megumi Okada

Olevia Liette: Hina Kino

Robian Keen: Hiroshi Naka

Tanta Cinta: Kikuko Inoue

Tanta Olas: Mie Sonozaki

Tanta Prav: Rica Kukami

Tanta Sila: Yu Sugimoto

Treahy Duganur: Shinya Fukumatsu

Forspoken German Voice Actors

Auden Keen: Carolin Scrimali

Bellette Krau: Michaela Kametz

Cuff/Susurrus: Jean-Paul Baeck

Dax Viernost: Sonja Szylowicki

Frey Holland: Giovanna Winterfeldt

Jennesh Hekkadi: Martin Sabel

Johedy Kladivo: Sarah Liu

Maya Bird: Katharina Schmalenberg

Olevia Liette: Malin Steffin

Robian Keen: Thomas Balou Martin

Tanta Cinta: Fabienne Hesse

Tanta Olas: Ilya Welter

Tanta Prav: Demet Fey

Tanta Sila: Claudia Urbschat-Mingues

Treahy Duganur: Joshy Peters

Forspoken French Voice Actors