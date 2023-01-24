Forspoken Voice Cast: Full English, Japanese, German, and French Actor List

The Forspoken voice cast is full of all-star talent, and we’ve got a list of the actor in every major role. So, check out the full credited English, Japanese, German, and French casts below.
Forspoken Voice Cast List
Below you can find a list of all the credited Forspoken voice actors. Unfortunately, many voices in the game go uncredited, so we don’t have the names of everyone who provided their vocal talents. There are many NPCs and ambient voices that aren’t played by the main cast.
Our lists are alphabetized by in-game character names. Again, note that this information is incomplete because many of the minor NPC voices weren’t listed in the end credits. This includes even prominent minor characters like Wallace the Bard, who is part of several side quests.
Forspoken English Voice Actors
- Auden Keen: Monica Barbaro
- Bellette Krau: Debra Wilson
- Cuff/Susurrus: Jonathan Cake
- Dax Viernost: Victoria Atkin
- Frey Holland: Ella Balinska
- Jennesh Hekkadi: T.J. Ramini
- Johedy Kladivo: Keala Settle
- Maya Bird: Nicki Micheaux
- Olevia Liette: Tajinae Turner
- Robian Keen: Anthony Skordi
- Tanta Cinta: Kendal Rae
- Tanta Olas: Claudia Black
- Tanta Prav: Pollyanna McIntosh
- Tanta Sila: Janina Gavankar
- Treahy Duganur: Francois Chau
Forspoken Japanese Voice Actors
- Auden Keen: Sanae Kobayashi
- Bellette Krau: Jun Karasawa
- Cuff/Susurrus: Satoshi Mikami
- Dax Viernost: Rie Ishizuka
- Frey Holland: Umeka Shoji
- Jennesh Hekkadi: Syunsuke Sakuya
- Johedy Kladivo: Kyo Yaoya
- Maya Bird: Megumi Okada
- Olevia Liette: Hina Kino
- Robian Keen: Hiroshi Naka
- Tanta Cinta: Kikuko Inoue
- Tanta Olas: Mie Sonozaki
- Tanta Prav: Rica Kukami
- Tanta Sila: Yu Sugimoto
- Treahy Duganur: Shinya Fukumatsu
Forspoken German Voice Actors
- Auden Keen: Carolin Scrimali
- Bellette Krau: Michaela Kametz
- Cuff/Susurrus: Jean-Paul Baeck
- Dax Viernost: Sonja Szylowicki
- Frey Holland: Giovanna Winterfeldt
- Jennesh Hekkadi: Martin Sabel
- Johedy Kladivo: Sarah Liu
- Maya Bird: Katharina Schmalenberg
- Olevia Liette: Malin Steffin
- Robian Keen: Thomas Balou Martin
- Tanta Cinta: Fabienne Hesse
- Tanta Olas: Ilya Welter
- Tanta Prav: Demet Fey
- Tanta Sila: Claudia Urbschat-Mingues
- Treahy Duganur: Joshy Peters
Forspoken French Voice Actors
- Auden Keen: Marie Diot
- Bellette Krau: Raphaelle Valenti
- Cuff/Susurrus: Serge Biavan
- Dax Viernost: Chantal Baroin
- Frey Holland: Fily Keita
- Jennesh Hekkadi: Cyrille Monge
- Johedy Kladivo: Suzane Sindberg
- Maya Bird: Nathalie Homs
- Olevia Liette: Caroline Mozzone
- Robian Keen: Philippe Dumond
- Tanta Cinta: Laura Blanc
- Tanta Olas: Sophie Riffont
- Tanta Prav: Helene Bizot
- Tanta Sila: Laurence Dourlens
- Treahy Duganur: Loic Houdre