What is the Stranger Things Mike Wheeler Tiktok Meme?

The Stranger Things Mike Wheeler Tiktok meme seems to be popular right now. With things changing constantly, you may be wondering how you can take part in the latest Tiktok trend, so here’s everything you need to know about the Mike Wheeler meme.

What does the Mike Wheeler meme mean?

A typical Mike Wheeler meme video shows footage of Canadian actor Finn Wolfhard in his role as the Stranger Things character overlaid on top of another image. As he walks towards the camera and snaps his fingers, the background image then changes to another. This is set to a faster version of the song “Give It To Me” by Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado.

Most of the videos play on the joke that while the video text implies there’s a big change between the two background images, in reality there is very little difference. One popular example compares Minecraft graphics.

Other videos try to show a more realistic life transition, such as this one that depicts how the creator’s personality changes between school and home.

So far the numerous videos have racked up more than 1 million views between them, although their exact origin isn’t clear. Transitions are one of the more popular video themes on Tiktok right now, so there’s plenty of time to make your own video if you want to join in. Another popular Tiktok trend right now is the Mascara Wand, but make sure not to fall for the Attapoll Fortnite scam.