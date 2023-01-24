Why Does the Slim Jim Twitter Keep Saying ‘Mommy?’

The Slim Jim Twitter account has recently been tweeting the word “mommy” repeatedly. This unusual behavior may have confused some, but a strategy is behind it.

The Slim Jim Twitter is saying “mommy” over and over to appeal to a young audience

mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy mommy — Slim Jim 🚀 MEATA (@SlimJim) January 24, 2023

The Slim Jim Twitter account has taken on a playful and quirky personality, which is reflected in its use of the word “mommy.” The repeated use of the word is a frequently used meme among Gen Z and makes the brand more relatable and memorable among its desired audience.

The Slim Jim Twitter account, known for its bold and edgy personality, utilizes brand humanization as part of its marketing strategy. Brand humanization is a marketing technique where a brand takes on human-like characteristics, such as a personality or voice, to connect with consumers on a more personal level. Giving the Slim Jim brand a meme-loving, edgy persona encourages consumers to form a deeper connection with the brand and relate to it on a personal level.

Brand humanization is a subset of buzz or marketing. Also known as viral marketing, it’s a strategy that aims to generate buzz and excitement around a brand by creating content that is likely to be shared and talked about. By using the word “mommy” repeatedly, the Twitter account has created a unique and attention-grabbing campaign that has generated buzz and sparked conversations online.

So, Slim Jim is using a common Gen Z meme to encourage interaction. It’s a common tactic used by social media marketers, and you’ll notice it with other brands like Wendys and Steak-umm.