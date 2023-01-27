Dead Space Remake: How To Get Security Clearance 1 To Unlock Doors

To get Security Clearance 1 to unlock doors in the Dead Space remake, players simply have to play through Chapter 2 until they find the Captain’s RIG. Upon obtaining the RIG, Security Clearance 1 will become available.

Dead Space Remake: Security Clearance 1 location

In the Dead Space remake, Security Clearance 1 is located in the Morgue.

Specifically, it’s attached to the Captain’s RIG, which is acquired after defeating the Captain when he transforms into a Necromorph. Upon defeating the Captain, Security Clearance 1 will be automatically equipped.

Once Security Clearance 1 is obtained, players can open doors marked with “1.” They will also be able to open crates and lockers that are locked behind the clearance requirement. For 100% completion, players will need to backtrack and revisit previous areas in order to explore rooms that were previously inaccessible.

While Security Clearance 1 is useful, it is only the first of several different Clearance levels. As players progress through the game, they will gain new clearances and be able to open more locked doors.

For more Dead Space remake guides, here’s a list of cheats that help make the game easier. For GR’s thoughts on this remake, check out the 8/10 review here.