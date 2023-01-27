Dead Space Remake No Power: Where To Find Battery To Unlock Door

Dead Space remake looks to its 2008 predecessor and revisits how certain puzzles are solved, namely the red “No Power” doors and the required use of a battery to open them to progress. Certain doors will require the player to use their head with kinesis to unlock or make some vital decisions with circuit breakers by diverting power away from lights or even oxygen to add to the task’s intensity. Here’s how to unlock “them” No Power” doors.

Dead Space Remake: How to unlock doors with No Power

To unlock doors with the No Power symbol, Isaac will need to locate a battery that’s often close by, pick it up with the Kinesis ability and carry it over to a large red port in the wall with the same symbol.

Note that there are times when an area will have two ports and only one battery, where moving them between each will be necessary to proceed, even through regular doorways.

Tip: If a battery is supposed to go through a door, the player can use kinesis and walk right through. If it’s not meant for transport into a certain area, the threshold of the door will stop you, so look elsewhere for the right battery.

That’s it for the “No Power” doors, but what about Security Clearance 1? Here’s how to get it.

