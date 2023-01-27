Can You Buy DualSense Edge From GameStop, Best Buy, or Amazon?

No, you can’t buy the DualSense Edge from GameStop, Best Buy, or Amazon. At the time of writing, it’s only possible to buy the new PS5 Pro controller from PlayStation Direct. It’s exclusive to the official PS Store for a month.

When will DualSense Edge be available at GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon?

The DualSense Edge will be available at “other participating retailers” starting February 23. These retailers are likely to include GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon.

For those who prefer to buy from a physical store rather than a website, you’re going to have to wait until February 23. When that date rolls around, brick-and-mortar stores like GameStop and Best Buy should hopefully have stock.

At the time of writing, there isn’t a confirmed list of “participating retailers,” but it’s fairly safe to assume that places that stock other PS5 peripherals will also be selling the DualSense Edge.

Due to the expected high demand, it might be best to phone ahead before making the trip. A stock check is always wise with these types of products.

