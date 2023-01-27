Why Isn’t Dead Space Remake on PS4 or Xbox One?

The Dead Space remake isn’t coming to PS4 or Xbox One because it has been made with current-gen systems in mind, so PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Developer Motive Studios didn’t target last-gen hardware when creating the game.

Will the Dead Space remake ever come to PS4 or Xbox One?

It’s unlikely that the Dead Space remake will ever come to PS4 or Xbox One. With the developer not targeting the systems for launch, it would be surprising to see last-gen support announced now that the game is available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Of course, it’s within the realms of possibility that a cut-down version of the Dead Space remake could come to last-gen systems, but it’s very unlikely.

Motive Studios has made the Dead Space remake with the latest technologies in mind, leveraging the power of the new PlayStation, Xbox, and high-end PC hardware. The remake uses a new engine to achieve high-quality visuals and smooth performance.

For those who want to play the Dead Space remake but only have access to a last-gen console, the only option is to wait until you upgrade.

