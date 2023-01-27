Warzone DMZ Wipe for Season 2: When Is the Reset Date and Time?

The Warzone DMZ wipe for Season 2 will take place on February 15 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. This is when the new Call of Duty update goes live, with new content for MW2, Warzone 2, and DMZ.

What happens when the DMZ wipe resets everything?

When the DMZ wipe happens for Season 2, all Faction mission progress and inventory will reset. This means all Contraband and Keys will be lost.

Thankfully, the DMZ wipe isn’t all bad news, as all-new missions are being added with Season 2. Players will therefore have new content to explore, along with new Contraband and Keys to find and use. An upcoming official dedicated blog post will offer more information about this content.

As seen in other extraction-based games like Escape from Tarkov, season wipes are all part of the experience. Resets like this allow new players to enter the game without worrying about veterans dominating with older gear, and experienced players get to challenge themselves in new ways and earn fresh rewards.

