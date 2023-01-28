Dead Space Remake Impossible Mode Changes and Rewards: What’s Different in the Hardest Difficulty?

In Dead Space Remake, Impossible Mode is the highest difficulty in the game. However, it’s changed from the one in the original. For starters, it’s unlocked from the beginning, and you can use it for your first playthrough if you desire. Additionally, there’s no difference in health, damage, or enemy variety between Impossible Mode and Hard. Instead, Impossible Mode can be seen as Dead Space Remake’s version of Ironman Mode. Fortunately, there are some needs rewards if you manage to make it to the credits.

What’s the difference between Hard and Impossible Mode in Dead Space Remake?

There are a few key differences between Hard and Impossible difficulties in Dead Space Remake:

In Impossible Mode:

Autosaves are disabled

Can only save at save stations

Only one save slot is available

If you die once your run is over

So, in practice, Impossible Mode is Hard difficulty with Ironman mode activated. However, unlike most games with Ironman mode, you don’t lose your save file if you die. Instead, it allows you to lower the difficulty to Hard if you want to keep playing.

Dead Space Remake Impossible Mode rewards

Completing Impossible Mode earns you the Untouchable trophy/achievement. It also earns you the Hand Cannon weapon and Burnished Suit rewards. Once unlocked, these items can be used in any future New Game Plus playthroughs.