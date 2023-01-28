Dead Space Remake Tissue Sample: Where Do I Scan It?

You’ll get a Tissue Sample in Dead Space Remake after freezing the Hunter in Chapter 5 if you return to the cryogenic chamber. Naturally, you’ll want to pick it up since it starts one of the side quests, Premeditated Malpractice. However, it’s easy to overlook, especially since it wasn’t in the original game. Fortunately, you can head back and pick it up if you miss it.

What do I do with the Tissue Sample in Dead Space Remake?

You can pick up the Tissue Sample in Dead Space Remake as soon as Chapter 6 starts. Head back to where you froze the Hunter and grab it off the floor. As soon as you pick it up, Daniels will call, and Issac will say that he wants to take the sample to a DNA scanner to learn more about it.

Fortunately, the DNA scanner is relatively close. Head back to the Main Lab (where Dr. Kyne, Dr. Mercer, and Nicole’s offices are), and you can find the scanner on a table on the bottom floor.

After scanning the Tissue Sample, Issac will discover its origin. Knowing what crewman it came from, he can use the main computer to track their RIG activity and find out what Mercer did to them.