Dead Space Remake: Building Shaders Stuck Fix

If Dead Space Remake is building shaders and gets stuck, there are only a few things you can do. Unfortunately, shaders taking forever to build isn’t an issue that’s unique to this title, and it’s one of the more frustrating problems you can run into. There’s no definitive fix for this bug, but we’ll walk you through a few possible solutions.

Several issues can cause it to take forever to build Dead Space Remake Shaders: Depending on your hardware, Dead Space Remake can take a while to build shaders. However, if it takes longer than ten minutes or so, you may have one of these problems:

Incompatible drivers

Hardware conflicts

Your shader cache might have become corrupted

You haven’t installed the game on a fast enough drive

Your PC doesn’t meet the minimum hardware requirements

Here’s how to fix these issues:

Update your drivers

Sometimes this problem can be solved by something as simple as updating your drivers.

Wait for a patch

No matter how much QA is done on a game, you can’t test every possible combination of PC hardware. So you might just be part of an unlucky group whose computer configuration causes the process of building shaders to hang. If this is the case, you’ll need to either switch out hardware or wait for a patch.

Delete shader cache

A relatively easy fix for this issue is to delete the shader cache for Dead Space remake. To do so:

Close the game

Go to /Steam (or SteamLibrary)/steamapps/shadercache. Delete the folder that has Dead Space Remake’s Steam ID (1693980)

Restart the game and wait for it to build shaders again.

Get a Solid State Drive

Any solid-state drive should be fast enough that it shouldn’t be a factor when it comes to building shaders. However, if you’ve installed Dead Space Remake on a hard drive, you might have issues. Even a cheap SATA SSD should be adequate for your needs (this Samsung 870 EVO would work great).

Upgrade your hardware

If you don’t meet Dead Space Remake’s minimum system requirements, don’t expect the game to function correctly.

You need hardware that’s equivalent to or better than the below to run the game as intended:

Dead Space Remake Minimum System Requirements