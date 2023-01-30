Is Minecraft Legends Free-to-Play or Paid-for?

Minecraft Legends is not free-to-play. It is a paid-for title that users can access either as a standalone experience or as part of a subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

How to get Minecraft Legends for free

To get Minecraft Legends for free, users would need to be taking advantage of a Game Pass free trial, or be gifted the game from a friend, family member, or through a competition.

While Minecraft Legends will be available on PC and Xbox through Game Pass, that is a paid-for subscription, with the game playable at no additional cost.

Those hoping to see Minecraft Legends available totally for free with no strings attached may be disappointed to learn that it is paid for. However, being a paid-for game usually comes with benefits like less aggressive microtransactions.

As time goes on, it’s possible that Minecraft Legends will eventually become “free” as part of the PlayStation Plus subscription service or through Xbox Games With Gold. However, at the time of writing, there are no public plans for that.

