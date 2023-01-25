Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct Showcase Round-Up

The debut Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct showcase has come and gone, highlighting extended gameplay and a wealth of information on five upcoming games. This includes Forza Motorsport 8, Minecraft Legends, Redfall, The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom, and Hi-Fi Rush as a surprise announcement from Tango Gameworks. The entire showcase lasted 44 minutes, packing a lot of info in a small amount of time, so here’s a quick round-up of what was revealed.

Xbox Developer Direct Showcase recap

Here’s a breakdown of all the games and announcements revealed during the showcase:

If you’re wondering where Bethesda’s Starfield is, the game will be getting its own standalone showcase later this year. Microsoft also revealed that it’s already getting ready for its annual showcase for this summer.