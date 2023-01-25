Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct Showcase Round-Up

The debut Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct showcase has come and gone, highlighting extended gameplay and a wealth of information on five upcoming games. This includes Forza Motorsport 8, Minecraft Legends, Redfall, The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom, and Hi-Fi Rush as a surprise announcement from Tango Gameworks. The entire showcase lasted 44 minutes, packing a lot of info in a small amount of time, so here’s a quick round-up of what was revealed.
Xbox Developer Direct Showcase recap
Here’s a breakdown of all the games and announcements revealed during the showcase:
- Minecraft Legends will release on April 18, 2023 and come with a 4v4 PvP mode alongside its single-player campaign. It will release on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on day one, and be available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Windows PC, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.
- The next mainline Forza Motorsport game (or Forza Motorsport 8, really) will launch in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. It will also be a part of Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. It will feature a new online racing mode and a single-player career focused on car-building.
- Tango Gameworks surprisingly announced that the rhythm-action game Hi-Fi Rush will be launching today, January 25. It’s available now on Game Pass for PC and Xbox Series X|S.
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom is launching in June 2023 and will feature the new Arcanist class. Also, starting today, players will have a free trial to ESO+ that will make nearly all past chapters and DLC available to everyone.
- Redfall will finally launch on May 2, 2023. The new trailer from Arkane Austin showcased the Vampire Gods, player customization, and more. The game will be available on Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S and PC.
If you’re wondering where Bethesda’s Starfield is, the game will be getting its own standalone showcase later this year. Microsoft also revealed that it’s already getting ready for its annual showcase for this summer.