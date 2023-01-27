Forza Motorsport 8 Xbox One Version Will Be Cloud-Only

Developer Turn 10 Studios has revealed that the new Forza Motorsport 8 Xbox One version will not be getting a native console release and will only be available through the beta Xbox Cloud Gaming. This news comes from a new support FAQ on the upcoming Forza Motorsport game, which was highlighted during this week’s Xbox Developer Direct showcase.

Turn 10 Studios explains why the developer decided to skip over a native Xbox One version of Forza Motorsport 8 in a FAQ:

Forza Motorsport has been built from the ground up to leverage the full power and performance of Xbox Series X|S consoles and deliver our most beautiful, technically advanced game yet.

The implication is that the Xbox One does not have hardware powerful enough to run the next Forza Motorsport game at a standard the developer is looking for. Since Xbox One players will only be able to stream the game through Xbox Cloud Gaming, they will need to purchase a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to gain access to the feature.

The FAQ also shares that Forza Motorsport 8 will have over 500 cars and over 800 unique upgrade and custom modifications. There will be 20 environments on day one, with some featuring multiple track layouts.

Forza Motorsport will be available with Xbox Game Pass including Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10/11 PC, and Steam. Pre-order information will be announced at a later date. Surprisingly, no release date for the game was revealed at the Xbox Developer Direct, though rumors say that it may be delayed to Q3 2023.