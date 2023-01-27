Forza Motorsport 8 Release Date Could Be Delayed Into Q3 2023

Forza Motorsport 8‘s release window was updated via the Xbox Developer Direct on January 25, changing it from its original “Spring 2023” window, only to now be ambiguously slated for “2023.” Speculations are already increasing about the release date and potential delays that could push the game’s release back into summer instead, with insider Jeff Grubb adding more fuel to the fire.

Forza Motorsport 8 could be delayed until Summer 2023

Concerns are mounting surrounding the potential delay of Xbox’s exclusive racing sim into Q3 of 2023, with Jeff Grubb (of Giant Bomb) stating on the Game Mess Decides podcast that he’s heard after “asking around a couple times” that Forza Motorsport 8 is going to “…slip later into the year.”

Should Forza actually slip into the latter half of the year for release, we could expect it to come out in Q3, late September at the latest.

The threat of a Forza Motorsport 8 delay isn’t the first of Microsoft and Xbox’s worries that we’ve heard about either, with the development of both Starfield and Redfall from Bethesda rumored to be in rough shape. Grubb and co-host Mike also express similar concerns for Starfield, before turning to the stealth-dropped Hi-Fi Rush.

In other news, the original development team wasn’t involved with today’s re-release of Goldeneye 007 on Xbox and Nintendo Switch, and they’re not happy about it.