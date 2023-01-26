GoldenEye 007 Dr Doak Complains After Original Dev Team Not Involved

GoldenEye 007 will finally make its debut on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox tomorrow, January 27, but it doesn’t seem like everyone is happy about this. The developer who played Dr Doak in the game’s Facility level has taken to Twitter to complain about how the original GoldenEye 007 development team hasn’t been involved in this process.

Doak complains none of the original GoldenEye dev team will benefit

Ever since the game was announced back in September, Doak has been saying that “to the best of my knowledge, none of the original dev team were involved, or consulted or benefit in any way from the reissue.” Those complaints have continued until the present day when Doak seemingly challenged Rare’s Twitter about the lack of involvement from the original team.

While other team members have been less vocal, some have been retweeting these complaints implying the feeling of discontent is not just restricted to Doak. Rare hasn’t replied at the time of writing.

It remains to be seen whether the team will be included in the credits for the remake. There is usually some form of mention in the credits for previous team members, but Doak is unsure how this situation is being handled. It’s also unclear whether any of the team were previously involved in the canceled XBLA remake.