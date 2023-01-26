Starfield and Redfall Development in ‘Rough Shape’ According to Hi-Fi Rush Leaker

Hotly anticipated Bethesda titles Starfield and Redfall are rumored to be looking more than a little worse for wear according to one Resetera user who confirmed the release of Hi-Fi Rush at yesterday’s Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct.

On January 25, user “Horns” had called the release of Tango Gamework’s stealth-dropped Xbox Game Pass title just hours before the Direct show, alluding to their possession of further info regarding both Starfield and Redfall which has since been shared.

According to the leaker, Microsoft has been looking to blunt loss from its Azure cloud division, with development Redfall being rushed and in “rough shape,” along with Bethesda apparently being pressured to release Starfield in June 2023 to recoup fiscal year earnings.

Image via Resetera

Redfall’s release date was already revealed at the Direct showcase, but for Starfield to follow the next month could be perceived as pretty far-fetched, especially if there are still quality concerns.

Both titles were previously delayed back in 2022 to avoid a repeat of the Cyberpunk debacle already, so if this leak is to be believed, then Bethesda could be facing some rough launches in the coming months.

In other news, The Elder Scrolls Online has introduced a limited-time free trial to their ESO+ subscription, with all DLC included.