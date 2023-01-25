Here’s How to Try Elder Scrolls Online and All DLC for Free

ZeniMax Online Studios has surprisingly announced that, for a limited time, all Elder Scrolls Online DLC and chapters would be available to all players starting today, January 25, at the Xbox Developer Direct showcase. Specifically, this is a limited-time free trial to the ESO+ subscription, which includes full access to all DLC game packs and a lot of bonuses.

This new deal will allow everyone to try out all of the expansions (which is over 20 at this point) that are available for the game, apart from the High Isle DLC and the upcoming Necrom DLC. So here’s the best way to try ESO right now and gain access to this incredible free trial while it lasts.

How to play ESO for cheap and try all DLC for free

The easiest (and cheapest) way to get access to this expansive limited-time trial for Elder Scrolls Online is to get Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass. If you’re a new subscriber to Game Pass, you may even be able to get the starting offer of $1/month. That way, you will be able to try all of the DLC content for the MMORPG without breaking the bank.

If you prefer playing on a console, the Xbox Developer Direct stream emphasizes the next-gen version for Elder Scrolls Online on Xbox Series X|S that has been purposefully built for high-fidelity graphics and enhanced performance.

It’s unclear at this time how long this free limited-time trial to all of ESO’s expansion will last, so we recommend taking advantage of this incredible deal if you’re at all interested in trying the game.