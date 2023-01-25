The Elder Scrolls Online’s ESO: Necrom Expansion Leaks Before Xbox Bethesda Showcase

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom has been revealed as the next ESO expansion, hours before it will likely be shown in the upcoming Xbox Bethesda Showcase (or the Xbox Developer Direct). Inadvertently leaked by IGN through a global reveal online stream that went live before it was meant to appear, ESO Necrom will bring players to the Telvanni Peninsula where they must face threats to Hermaeus Mora’s realm of Apocrypha.

ESO Necrom will add the new Arcanist class

A lengthy description for ESO Necrom came paired with the IGN leak. Moderators on the ESO Reddit have removed multiple threads with this information, but a Google cache and a posting on the GamingLeaksandRumours Reddit have preserved the description in full. It was also apparently datamined from new files that were patched into the game after maintenance.

The Elder Scrolls fans may recognize Necrom as “The City of the Dead” and one of the eight major cities in Morrowind. The Necrom expansion will have players visit the city and its many catacombs while exploring the Forbidden Books of the Endless Library and the Chroma Incognito while in Apocrypha. They will need to protect a secret kept safe (or hoarded, more like) by the Daedric Prince Hermaeus Mora before it is uncovered.

The expansion will also come with the new Arcanist class, who is capable of slinging “destructive, restorative, or defensive magic” through the use of ancient runes and tomes. Players will also be able to meet and unlock two new companions, a Redguard Arcanist and an Argonian Warden Companion.

We’ll likely receive more information and a trailer on ESO Necrom, with a possible release date for the expansion, during the Xbox Developer Direct showcase that will air at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET today.