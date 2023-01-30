We Were Here Forever Cross-play: Can PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Play Together?

We Were Here Forever is cross-play which means PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One players can all play together. For example, someone on PS5 can join up and play with someone on Xbox One.

How does We Were Here Forever Cross-platform play work?

We Were Here Forever cross-platform play allows two players to join up, regardless of the platform that they are on.

Though it’s not yet clear how developer Total Mayhem Games has implemented cross-play, it’s likely that players will need to create an in-game account with its own unique username (separate from Xbox Live and PSN). This would then be used to match the players.

Players won’t have to wait long to see how exactly We Were Here Forever cross-play works, as the game is set to launch on January 31.

Cross-platform play is becoming more and more common in modern games. However, it’s certainly not always guaranteed. Thankfully, for those looking to play with a friend on another platform. We Were Here Forever does offer cross-play support.

