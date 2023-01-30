Dead Space Remake Foam Finger Weapon: How to Unlock the Hand Cannon

Dead Space Remake‘s weapons are no joke, except for one, as the Hand Cannon is being discovered by players trying to complete the game’s toughest challenges. The red foam finger is a gag weapon that was originally included in 2011’s Dead Space 2 that has made its way into the remake.

Styled like a red sports foam glove, the weapon was only unlockable by completing the Hard Core Mode in the original sequel and is unlocked in the remake through similar means.

Dead Space Hand Cannon: How to get the Red Foam Finger

To unlock the Hand Cannon in Dead Space Remake, players will have to follow tradition and beat the game on the hardest difficulty – Impossible mode. Doing so will not just net you the joke gun, but also the Burnished Suit, some all-black engineer’s attire for Isaac.

Once unlocked, the weapon will be available in subsequent New Game Plus runs and when equipped, Isaac will use the joyous power of childlike imagination and shout “BANG” and “PEW PEW” instead of any standard gun sounds. A comedic treat like this is a great reward for those looking to push through the game’s hardest trials.

For more Dead Space Remake guides, check out the full list of Master Override doors and where to find them, or the full list of missable weapons and more here.