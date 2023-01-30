Infinity Ward and Raven Software have released a January 30 Update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 following reports of game crashes interrupting play for several people. While the update doesn’t add any new content, there are a variety of bug fixes and gameplay improvements across both games.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 January 30 update patch notes
As well as the game crashes, the patch fixes a few glitches players had been making use of to get an advantage in matches. These include the ability to place a Sentry Gun inside a tank, and issues with accessing the firing range. The full patch notes for both games can be seen below.
General
- Crashes
- This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that showed Weapon Decals and Stickers as blocked.
- Fixed an issue where using Spotter Scope could cause target markers to persist when aimed down sights with a Weapon.
- Fixed an issue allowing the Sentry Gun to be placed inside a tank to eliminate enemies.
- Fixed an issue where Gun Screens weren’t showing correctly on the Gunsmith UI tile.
- Fixed an issue in the Gunsmith where Players could be kicked back to the main menu when creating a custom knife.
- Fixed an issue in Gunsmith that could cause knife variants to display incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue that prevented some Players from saving a custom mod while trying to select a Camo.
- Fixed an issue causing some Players to crash when dismissing a notification.
- Fixed some issues Players were having with accessing and leaving the Firing Range.
Navigation Improvements
- Addressed various issues with the Social menu to improve navigation and functionality.
- Fixed an issue preventing some users from navigating through the Friends/Recent tab after scrolling over the top row.
- Fixed an issue where Calling Card previews are not displaying correctly in the challenge completion animation.
- Fixed a UI issue causing text overlap in the After Action Report.
Warzone 2 January 30 patch notes
There are also a handful of big fixes that are specific to Warzone 2:
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where deploying a Recon Drone near water could cause some Players to lose movement.
DMZ
- Fixed an issue causing the Rewards section of the Faction Mission menu to display incorrectly.
- Addressed a number of issues impacting the functionality and navigation of equipping and previewing Insured Weapons.
- Fixed an issue where Players could not access Gunsmith to change camos when equipping a Launcher in an Insured Weapon slot.
Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for any major gameplay changes seeing as Season 2 has been delayed by two weeks and will now launch on February 15. Meanwhile, Call of Duty games are rumored to be coming to Nintendo Switch too.