Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 January 30 Update Patch Notes

Infinity Ward and Raven Software have released a January 30 Update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 following reports of game crashes interrupting play for several people. While the update doesn’t add any new content, there are a variety of bug fixes and gameplay improvements across both games.

As well as the game crashes, the patch fixes a few glitches players had been making use of to get an advantage in matches. These include the ability to place a Sentry Gun inside a tank, and issues with accessing the firing range. The full patch notes for both games can be seen below.

General

Crashes ​​This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that showed Weapon Decals and Stickers as blocked.

Fixed an issue where using Spotter Scope could cause target markers to persist when aimed down sights with a Weapon.

Fixed an issue allowing the Sentry Gun to be placed inside a tank to eliminate enemies.

Fixed an issue where Gun Screens weren’t showing correctly on the Gunsmith UI tile.

Fixed an issue in the Gunsmith where Players could be kicked back to the main menu when creating a custom knife.

Fixed an issue in Gunsmith that could cause knife variants to display incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that prevented some Players from saving a custom mod while trying to select a Camo.

Fixed an issue causing some Players to crash when dismissing a notification.

Fixed some issues Players were having with accessing and leaving the Firing Range.

Navigation Improvements

Addressed various issues with the Social menu to improve navigation and functionality.

Fixed an issue preventing some users from navigating through the Friends/Recent tab after scrolling over the top row.

Fixed an issue where Calling Card previews are not displaying correctly in the challenge completion animation.

Fixed a UI issue causing text overlap in the After Action Report.

Warzone 2 January 30 patch notes

There are also a handful of big fixes that are specific to Warzone 2:

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where deploying a Recon Drone near water could cause some Players to lose movement.

DMZ

Fixed an issue causing the Rewards section of the Faction Mission menu to display incorrectly.

Addressed a number of issues impacting the functionality and navigation of equipping and previewing Insured Weapons.

Fixed an issue where Players could not access Gunsmith to change camos when equipping a Launcher in an Insured Weapon slot.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for any major gameplay changes seeing as Season 2 has been delayed by two weeks and will now launch on February 15. Meanwhile, Call of Duty games are rumored to be coming to Nintendo Switch too.