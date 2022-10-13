Star Trek Resurgence Release Date Delayed on PlayStation, Xbox, PC

Developer Dramatic Labs has sadly announced that the Star Trek Resurgence release date has been delayed, pushing it out of 2022 and into April 2023. In case you haven’t heard of the game yet, it is a narrative single-player adventure created by a team of over 20 former Telltale writers, artists, and designers. It is slated to release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store.

Star Trek Resurgence release day delay needed for finishing

Dramatic Labs explains that this “passion project” needs a bit more love for it to be up to its standards, in a tweet on its official account:

Production has been advancing steadily all summer, but we have made the difficult decision to move our release date out of 2022 in order to give the game a final coat of polish, and create a truly immersive Star Trek experience.

Similar to other classic Telltale adventures, Star Trek Resurgence will feature dialogue-driven branching storylines with two principal characters. Taking place after the Star Trek: The Next Generations films, the story will focus on a brand-new crew as well as a new starship, though there will be cameos of characters that Trekkies will certainly recognize.

That said, it will also feature shuttle piloting, phaser fights, and even tricorder scanning to better capture the life of a Starfleet officer. The game will not be episodic and will not have microtransactions, DLC, or NFTs. With any luck, the game will be boosted by rumors of a new Star Trek movie and another season of Star Trek: Discovery.