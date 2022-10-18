Gotham Knights Recommended Specs on PC Still Not Announced, Fans Worried

Fans of the Arkhamverse are concerned that the Gotham Knights‘ recommended specs for PC have yet to revealed by WB Games. The minimum requirements were announced on the game’s official Twitter and Discord on October 12, with a promise that the developer would “have recommended specs to share soon!” It’s been almost a week since then, and with only three days until Gotham Knights releases on October 21, the fanbase is rightfully concerned with many hesitating to purchase the game on PC.

What will be the Gotham Knights recommended specs?

It’s still unknown what the recommended specs will be, but given the amount of time it’s taken for them to be announced, it will likely be news that many PC players won’t be happy about.

Fans on Reddit as well as Discord, just by searching “recommended” in the server, are worried they aren’t out yet. It’s looking like this situation will be similar to A Plague Tale: Requiem, which has surprisingly high recommended specs, including an Intel Core i7-8700K and a GeForce RTX 3070/Radeon Rx 6800 XT.

The recommended specs for Spider-Man Miles Morales on PC (via PlayStation LifeStyle) were revealed on October 13, along with the minimum specs, more than a month before it releases on November 18. Sure, it’s easier to figure out the PC requirements for a remaster, but WB Games may be holding back the recommended specs after the controversy of Gotham Knights being locked to 30 fps on current-gen consoles.