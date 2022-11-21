Information on the Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date, trailer, and pre-order date will be revealed during The Game Awards 2022, according to a report from known insider Tom Henderson. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, TGA 2022 will air on December 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM PT / 7:30 PM ET, and Henderson claims the game will be revealed: “around 30 minutes into the show.”

Henderson lends credence to a prior report in August from insider Jeff Grubb, who stated that both Star Wars Jedi Survivor and a book that takes place between Fallen Order and Survivor would release in March 2023.

In the Insider Gaming article, Henderson says that this coincides with EA’s release calendar, revealing that an unknown “Major IP” will release in Q4 FY23, which ends on March 31, 2023.

Respawn Entertainment has not yet confirmed the launch timing for Star Wars Jedi Survivor. It is assumed that since The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor book is slated to arrive on May 2, 2023 that the game would arrive sometime before then. As reported by our sister site PlayStation LifeStyle, Disney is planning to see a Star Wars game be released once every six months.

According to the official website for the game, though, we know that Star Wars Jedi Survivor will take place five years after the events in Fallen Order, which is curiously the same time period that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus is set.