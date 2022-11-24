Rumors suggest the first Modern Warfare 2 free weekend will be held in December. The weekends will give all players free-to-play access to select MW2 multiplayer modes and maps and are the perfect opportunity for players to try before they buy.

When is the first Modern Warfare 2 free weekend?

The first Modern Warfare 2 free weekend will start on December 15 and will end on December 18.

The above MW2 free weekend start and end date claim is according to sources who allegedly spoke to Insider Gaming.

Neither Activision nor Infinity Ward has officially announced an MW2 free weekend or a double XP weekend for that matter. By this time, we would usually have expected to hear about both to give players a boost with their Battle Pass rewards. For example, there was a double XP and free weekend just two weeks after Call of Duty: Vanguard was released last year.

The same sources also implied that the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 mid-season update would be applied the day before on December 14. No more details about this update were revealed, although the developer has provided a roadmap as to what players can expect from game updates in the near future.