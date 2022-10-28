Modern Warfare 2 (MW2): Next Double XP Weekend Date Rumors

Double XP weekends are quite a common fixture in the Call of Duty calendar, whether it’s standard XP, weapon XP, battle pass XP, or something else. Players aren’t being unreasonable to expect there will be similar events to the recently-released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Here’s everything you need to know about the Modern Warfare 2 next double XP weekend date.

When is the next Modern Warfare 2 double XP weekend?

Infinity Ward has not confirmed any dates for double XP weekends in MW2, but it likely won’t be too long before an event is announced. Vanguard had an event within the first two weeks of launch, and this pattern may repeat itself for Modern Warfare 2.

Unfortunately, the game’s multiplayer modes launched on October 28 with a plethora of bugs and errors, including problems with audio, game crashes, stuttering, and forced crossplay on Xbox. Players are now hoping the developer decides to run a double XP weekend to apologize to players for the issues, similar to those that were announced for the gameplay issues in fellow Activision Blizzard game Overwatch 2.

For now, players can earn double XP through double XP tokens and double weapon XP tokens. These tokens currently last for one hour each. Those who purchased the Vault Edition of the game will receive 10 double XP tokens and 10 double weapon XP tokens.