Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Roadmap: November 2022 Updates

The Modern Warfare 2 roadmap for an upcoming update, patch, and hotfix only continues to grow for November 2022. This isn’t so much of a surprise given that the latest Call of Duty game only released in late October, but Infinity Ward has been removing many core MW2 features. This includes the temporary removal of ping system, the bipod attachment, weapon tuning, and Steam Family Sharing. Luckily, the developer is hard at work, sorting out all of the bugs and issues.

Here is the Modern Warfare 2 update roadmap for November 2022, which features a list of fixes:

Crashing that occurs when players attempt to form a party.

Audio continuity issues experienced by PS4 players.

Menus that become inaccessible in the middle of a match.

Nvidia Driver 526.46 not working, forcing a rollback to earlier drivers.

Ping system disabled due to a game-breaking bug.

A visual bug for grass textures on Sariff Bay.

Player icons disappearing on Minimap on Xbox.

Audio bug where suppressed weapons still have sound for the player.

APC spawning in immovable location on Ground War map Santa Seña.

Weapon camo progression issues in gunsmithing.

Night War AI potential issues.

Xbox users crashing when disconnecting from internet and trying a new single-player game.

Connection Failed error when entering any single-player menu with no internet connection.

Sadly, there is no known public progress on the weapon tuning, bipod, and Steam Family Sharing issues yet. We can only hope they will be put back in the game soon.