the batman 2 hush villain rumors leave fans divided

It’s hard to believe that it’s been less than 12 months since The Batman was released. Despite that, talk is of course already turning to its sequel, aptly-titled The Batman 2. What a lot of fans want to know is exactly who Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne will be trying to take down as the Caped Crusader. Unfortunately for director Matt Reeves, the rumors that Hush will be front-and-center as a main villain haven’t gone down well with the entire fanbase.
The Batman 2 fans left “bored” by Hush villain rumors
Hush possibly being a part of The Batman 2 has been a discussion for some time now. Not only did Reeves mention the character during his press tour for the first movie, but there was a flash of the text “HUSH!” seen in the film, after Riddler revealed that the reporter both Thomas Wayne and Carmine Falcone had murdered was an Elliot. That surname is the same as Hush’s real name, so there could definitely be a connection to his grievances with Bruce, if he does appear.
Not everybody wants to see these threads tied together, however. Following the recent conversations on social media, some fans voiced their disappointment at Hush potentially being involved in The Batman 2. One even went as far to say that his possible inclusion in the film ‘ruined his night.’ Strong words indeed, and perhaps something that those working on the movie may take into consideration.
What some are choosing to believe, is that Hush will be involved, but in a smaller role than anticipated. Rather than being the main villain of The Batman 2, he could simply be a thorn in Batman’s side, perhaps laying the foundations for a bigger part to play in any future sequels, rather than this direct follow-up to the original.
