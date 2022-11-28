the batman 2 hush villain rumors leave fans divided

It’s hard to believe that it’s been less than 12 months since The Batman was released. Despite that, talk is of course already turning to its sequel, aptly-titled The Batman 2. What a lot of fans want to know is exactly who Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne will be trying to take down as the Caped Crusader. Unfortunately for director Matt Reeves, the rumors that Hush will be front-and-center as a main villain haven’t gone down well with the entire fanbase.

The Batman 2 fans left “bored” by Hush villain rumors

I don't know the casting for Hush but I've been told Hush is a villain in the next film. — Film Odyssey (@FilmOdysseyMCU) November 27, 2022

Hush possibly being a part of The Batman 2 has been a discussion for some time now. Not only did Reeves mention the character during his press tour for the first movie, but there was a flash of the text “HUSH!” seen in the film, after Riddler revealed that the reporter both Thomas Wayne and Carmine Falcone had murdered was an Elliot. That surname is the same as Hush’s real name, so there could definitely be a connection to his grievances with Bruce, if he does appear.

Not everybody wants to see these threads tied together, however. Following the recent conversations on social media, some fans voiced their disappointment at Hush potentially being involved in The Batman 2. One even went as far to say that his possible inclusion in the film ‘ruined his night.’ Strong words indeed, and perhaps something that those working on the movie may take into consideration.

learning that hush might be the next villain in the batman sequel ruined my night — klarion the witch boy (@sleeepy_lau) November 28, 2022

Hush being the villain of the batman sequel sounds very boring — Galla. (@Galladeiator1) November 28, 2022

What some are choosing to believe, is that Hush will be involved, but in a smaller role than anticipated. Rather than being the main villain of The Batman 2, he could simply be a thorn in Batman’s side, perhaps laying the foundations for a bigger part to play in any future sequels, rather than this direct follow-up to the original.

I honestly dont think Hush is going to be the main villain, if he's in there as a villain in general then I see no problem, I mean it is gotham and batman is bound to deal with multiple villains at the same time. https://t.co/W9dJn8hL43 — Kaldur'ahm (@Kaldurahm16) November 28, 2022

In other news, a leaked photo from production on Sam Raimi’s canceled Spider-Man 4 shows off Vulture’s costume, and the review embargo for Avatar: The Way of Water has seemingly leaked.