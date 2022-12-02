The Callisto Protocol Update Patch on PC Releasing Today to Fix Performance Issues

A much-needed The Callisto Protocol update has been announced by developer Striking Distance Studios, with the patch planned to release today. In a tweet on the game’s official account, the developer recognizes that players are experiencing stuttering issues and, beyond today’s update, will be providing “additional updates” to improve performance moving forward.

We’re aware that some users are experiencing stuttering issues on the PC. We’ve got a patch that will be available in a few hours to improve performance, with a number of additional updates on the way. — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) December 2, 2022

While it’s great to see Striking Distance Studios respond this quickly with a The Callisto Protocol update to improve performance on day one, a few users have fired back at the tweet. One reply with a high number of likes points out that it isn’t “some users” on PC who are experiencing stuttering issues, but actually “most users.” Yet another reply says that it’s actually “all users.”

Lending credence to widespread reports of performance issues on PC, The Callisto Protocol on Steam sits at a “Mostly Negative” user rating at the time of this writing. There are currently 1,982 positive user reviews compared to the whopping 3,927 negative user reviews for the game. The most helpful “Not Recommended” user reviews mainly point out the rampant stuttering issues. Even the most helpful “Recommended” review just share some tips on how to fix the performance problems.

In fact, if you’re looking for some fixes for the game’s poor performance, we have step-by-step guides on how to increase FPS and how to change the engine config file.