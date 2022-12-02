The Callisto Protocol PC Freezing Fix: How to Change Engine Config File

The Callisto Protocol PC freezing issues have been plaguing players since launch. Luckily, we have a fix that can help improve performance and stability by changing the game’s config settings, specifically by editing the Engine.ini file. You can also change some of the internal graphics settings as well to fix stuttering and increase FPS. Together, these two solutions should work to stop microfreezing in the game.

How to edit config file to stop The Callisto Protocol PC freezing

To fix The Callisto Protocol PC freezing by editing the config file, players should:

Type “appdata” on your computer’s search bar Locate the Config folder for The Callisto Protocol. This should be under Local > CallistoProtocol > Saved > Config > WindowsNoEditor Find the file Engine.ini, right-click on it, and select “Open With”. Choose Notepad. Look for the line that reads [/Script/WindowsTargetPlatform.WindowsTargetSettings\] Above that line, type the following two lines: [/script/engine.renderersettings]

r.CreateShadersonLoad=1 Save the Engine.ini file with the changes

What this effectively does, as noted on a Reddit thread, is lessen the problem with the game trying to create shaders in real time every time a new VFX loads. This should reduce any freezes you might be having to small hitches instead. If your computer has the RAM and GPU to handle it, you can also expand this edit to the Engine.ini config file by trying this extra solution.

