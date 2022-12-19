Scream 6 Leaks Confirm Samara Weaving’s Role and Kirby’s FBI Career

After another positive test screening for Scream 6, leaks and rumors surrounding the movie have been making their way online. We now have some information on what Samara Weaving’s role in the film could be, as well as confirmation of Kirby Reed’s return to the franchise, going down a career path that not many would have expected.

Samara Weaving will play a college professor in Scream VI

After the release of the first teaser trailer for Scream 6, a recent test screening confirmed some exciting news about the movie. According to Twitter user @SandtJonathan1, Samara Weaving’s character will be a university professor at Blackmore. Meanwhile, Kirby (Hayden Panettiere) will return to the franchise following her debut in Scream 4, now working as an FBI agent. The claims also suggest legacy character Gale (Courteney Cox) will have a more prominent role, with Tara (Jenna Ortega) finding a love interesting, and Chad (Mason Gooding) becoming the “heart” of the film.

Renowned leaks account @ViewerAnon confirmed that there had been a test screening, and also said that original Ghostface killer Stu (Matthew Lillard) would feature, at least by way of a namedrop, as Kirby and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) talk about him. They added that Gale has now finally “learned how to dodge a punch.”

Of course, it’s worth taking all of this with a pinch of salt. The leaks may not be entirely accurate, and test screenings are done so that tweaks can be made to the movie before the final product makes it to the big screen. With such a positive reaction following the screening, however, it’s more likely that a lot of this information will be proven true when Scream returns to theaters.

For another SCREAM VI update I got further confirmation the test screening scored very highly to the point few changes have been made to the cut — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) December 14, 2022

Scream 6 is released on March 10, 2023.

