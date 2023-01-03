New James Bond Rumors Pin Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lucien Laviscount as Next 007, Fans React

According to reports, there are two big contenders to take over from Daniel Craig as the new James Bond. The rumors peg both Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron) and Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris) as the next 007 for Bond 26. Fans, of course, already have their own opinions about whether these two would be good for the next James Bond movie after No Time To Die — instead of Henry Cavill or Idris Elba.
Fans react to Aaron Taylor-Johnson or Lucien Laviscount new James Bond rumors
Both Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lucien Laviscount are reported to be in the running as the next James Bond actor. Aaron Taylor-Johnson was originally reported by The Sun back in November and now Puck corroborates the report, stating that he had a positive meeting with producer Barbara Broccoli. According to the Daily Mail, Lucien Laviscount is also being eyed for the role.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson appeared as Wanda’s brother Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron and is set to appear as another Marvel character in 2023: Kraven the Hunter in Sony’s Spider-Man universe. Lucien Laviscount plays Alfie in the popular Netflix show Emily in Paris. Fans, of course, have their own opinions.
Some fans have their preferences, whereas others would be fine with either.
On the other hand, some fans are still hoping to see Henry Cavill in the role, especially now that he is no longer going to play Superman.
Daniel Craig’s last James Bond movie, No Time To Die, released in 2021. The surprise ending confirmed that Daniel Craig would not return to play Bond and the series going forward will receive a reboot. No release date or director for Bond 26 has been confirmed by Barbara Broccoli and Eon Productions, so the movie likely won’t release until at least 2025.