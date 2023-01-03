New James Bond Rumors Pin Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lucien Laviscount as Next 007, Fans React

According to reports, there are two big contenders to take over from Daniel Craig as the new James Bond. The rumors peg both Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron) and Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris) as the next 007 for Bond 26. Fans, of course, already have their own opinions about whether these two would be good for the next James Bond movie after No Time To Die — instead of Henry Cavill or Idris Elba.

Fans react to Aaron Taylor-Johnson or Lucien Laviscount new James Bond rumors

Both Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lucien Laviscount are reported to be in the running as the next James Bond actor. Aaron Taylor-Johnson was originally reported by The Sun back in November and now Puck corroborates the report, stating that he had a positive meeting with producer Barbara Broccoli. According to the Daily Mail, Lucien Laviscount is also being eyed for the role.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson appeared as Wanda’s brother Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron and is set to appear as another Marvel character in 2023: Kraven the Hunter in Sony’s Spider-Man universe. Lucien Laviscount plays Alfie in the popular Netflix show Emily in Paris. Fans, of course, have their own opinions.

Seems this rumor is circling again. If I can’t get Sope Dirisu as Bond (well Gangs of London is basically already that), then this is such a great choice I never considered. Aaron Taylor-Johnson been killing it lately. Could totally do suave Bond, gritty Bond, quippy Bond, etc https://t.co/2SJ28uvd5U — ChristianV (@GenreFilmAddict) January 3, 2023

i very much hope aaron taylor-johnson is the next bond — d (@dbnfilms) January 3, 2023

Come on man give Lucien, Bond. I’m so excited for him tf. – this will automatically cement him in history I can’t, and the first black bond. — Hakuna Matata 🌴✨ (@Inscarll) January 3, 2023

Some fans have their preferences, whereas others would be fine with either.

Henry Golding, Sam Claflin, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Tom Holland, Lucien Laviscount and Nicholas Hoult are the only acceptable options for the next James Bond film — Serena 🦋🐱🐿 (@Serena_R94) January 3, 2023

as much as i like lucien laviscount, aaron taylor johnson would be such a good choice for bond 😭 https://t.co/dQYyxeVtww — ज (@unfnckwitable) January 2, 2023

On the other hand, some fans are still hoping to see Henry Cavill in the role, especially now that he is no longer going to play Superman.

I will be said if Henry Cavill won’t have the role but Aaron as James Bond is chef’s kiss too 🥵🥵🥵 https://t.co/OqqOR2NBjc — meri (@smolmscuddles) January 3, 2023

Good thing #HenryCavill got cut for superman.



Now he can be the new Bond — Aaron Clarey (@aaron_clarey) December 30, 2022

Daniel Craig’s last James Bond movie, No Time To Die, released in 2021. The surprise ending confirmed that Daniel Craig would not return to play Bond and the series going forward will receive a reboot. No release date or director for Bond 26 has been confirmed by Barbara Broccoli and Eon Productions, so the movie likely won’t release until at least 2025.