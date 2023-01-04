M3GAN Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Critics Praise “Campy and Creepy” Horror in Reviews

M3GAN is the new horror movie that everybody is talking about, from producers Jason Blum and James Wan. If you’ve logged into TikTok at some point over the past couple of months, there’s a high chance you’ve seen the titular life-like doll shaking her groove thing in a viral clip from the film. Now, just ahead of its big screen release, critics have had their say. Here is the initial M3GAN Rotten Tomatoes score after the movie’s earliest reviews.

New horror movie M3GAN earns high Rotten Tomatoes score

At the time of writing, M3GAN has earned a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94% from 18 reviews. While things can definitely change moving forward, this gives an early indication that the Blumhouse horror flick is a critical success. It looks as if all of the hype surrounding the movie has worked out in its favor.

© 2023 UNIVERSAL STUDIOS. All Rights Reserved.

The Hollywood Reporter described the movie as a “fun AI horror that’s equal parts campy and creepy,” while also calling the visual effects that help bring the precocious doll to life “first-rate.” Empire meanwhile lauded the performances of Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, giving the film a score of 4/5 and saying that “M3GAN may be silly but it’s a toy story like no other.”

Awards Radar are slightly more cautious in their approach, saying that M3GAN is “absolutely ridiculous and both intentionally/unintentionally funny,” before concluding that on the whole, “it’s a mixed bag.” Fortunately for those that have worked on the movie, this review is entirely in the minority.

M3GAN hits movie theaters across the U.S. on January 6, 2023, and cinemas in the U.K. on January 13, 2023.

In other news, horror fans are loving the new trailer for Evil Dead Rise, and the official title of Deadpool 3 may have been leaked by Hugh Jackman.