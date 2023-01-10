Channel 5’s Andrew Callaghan Faces Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

Channel 5 and All Gas No Brakes creator Andrew Callaghan has been accused of sexual assault, with multiple allegations being lodged against the documentarian.

Two women have come forward accusing Callaghan, whose acclaimed documentary This Place Rules recently debuted on HBO, of sexual misconduct and assault. Callaghan has yet to publicly respond

Andrew Callaghan allegations explained

The first allegation against Callaghan was made by TikTok user Caroline Elise on January 5, who claims that the Channel 5 host stayed at her place after he had a falling out with her friends. According to Elise, she had repeatedly told Callaghan that they were “not hooking up,” but that “he eventually got consent because he wore me down.”

Another TikTok user going by the handle @moldyfreckle made further accusations, posting a series of videos in which she had explained she had “hooked up” with Callaghan but that he was “mean” and “demanding,” before he reached out to her again and asked to meet up again Refusing his invitation, she allegedly explained her thoughts on his behavior, to which he replied asking if he could apologize in person at dinner.

According to moldyfreckle, at the dinner, Callaghan requested that the pair have sex in her car. The TikTok user claims that she refused, though offered to drop him home. According to her claims, Callaghan started touching her inner thigh, kissing her neck, and putting his hand down her pants after she told him to stop, and then attempted to put her hand down his pants.

Moldyfreckle also posted a TikTok of a private Instagram conversation she allegedly had with Callaghan, in which she messages him asking him out and he replies. While these messages do not contain any evidence of her claims, she says that they are evidence of the pair interacting and knowing each other.

Andrew Callaghan recently made his directorial debut with This Place Rules, a gonzo-style documentary in which he travels across the United States in the months before the January 6 U.S. Capitol riots. Callaghan and Channel 5 have yet to respond to these allegations.