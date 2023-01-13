Andrew Callaghan Issues Statement, Says He’s ‘Devastated’ By Sexual Misconduct Allegations in Response

Andrew Callaghan has released a statement in response to allegations of sexual misconduct. Multiple women have come forward with claims against Callaghan that range from harassment to full-on sexual assault. In the statement, made via a legal representative, he states that he’s “devastated” by the accusations of physical and mental coercion.

Andrew Callaghan responds to sexual assault allegations

Callaghan’s full statement, made through a legal rep to Variety, is:

“Andrew is devastated that he is being accused of any type of physical or mental coercion against anyone. Conversations about pressure and consent are extremely important and Andrew wants to have these conversations, so he can continue to learn and grow. While every dynamic is open to interpretation and proper communication is critical from all those involved, repeated requests for money should not be part of these conversations. With that, balanced communication is paramount to any relationship dynamic and Andrew vows to be better in this regard, while reminding his audience that while even one concerned partner is too many, there are always multiple sides to a story. Andrew is fully committed to working with the appropriate professionals to better understand himself and ways he can grow and improve as a human being, especially with his growing platform and the vulnerabilities it brings.”

The statement doesn’t explicitly address the accusations in any way. It also contradicts what H3H3’s Ethan Klein stated in a livestream earlier this week. Klein claims that Callaghan confirmed that the allegations are accurate and that he had been hospitalized due to panic attacks.

As of writing, no criminal charges have been filed against Callaghan.