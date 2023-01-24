Warhammer 40K Darktide Release Date Delay Confirmed for Xbox Series X|S

The Darktide Xbox release date has suffered yet another delay as confirmed by developer Fatshark. The studio wrote in a statement on its official Twitter account that the Warhammer 40K Darktide launch for Xbox Series X|S would be pushed back so that it can address the negative feedback by the community and more fully develop the game. It was announced back in July 2022 that the Darktide launch date for Xbox consoles would be scheduled after the PC release of November 30.

When is Darktide coming to Xbox consoles?

It’s unclear when Darktide will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, as Fatshark does not give a release window for when it will be ready in a tweet posted today. The studio will also be delaying seasonal content and any upcoming releases for premium cosmetics.

That said, Fatshark admits that they have fallen short of expectations, stating that they wanted to keep players around “for weeks, not hours.” The developer hopes that over the next few months, it will be able to finish making a full crafting system, optimize the game for better stability and performance, and provide “a more rewarding progression loop.”

At the time of this writing, Darktide currently has a “Mostly Negative” rating from user reviews on Steam in the past 30 days and a “Mixed” rating overall. Looking at the feedback in these user reviews, many fans enjoy the combat but are disappointed in the game’s lack of a crafting system, time-gated item progression, and a high amount of crashes and errors.