Atrioc Issues Apology Over Twitch NSFW Deepfake Drama

Atrioc has apologized after he was caught looking at NSFW deepfake videos that included fellow Twitch streamers Pokimane and Maya Higa. He has promised that the “mistake” will not happen again, after speaking directly to his viewers in a livestream.

Atrioc says “disgusting” NSFW deepfake mistake won’t happen again in Twitch apology

Twitch streamer Atrioc, real name Brandon Ewing, took to his channel to livestream an apology this morning (January 30, 2023) to apologize for looking at a NSFW deepfake video page that included videos of fellow streamers Pokimane and Maya Higa.

The page — a premium subscription service hosted by a controversial deepfake content creator — briefly appeared in his previous livestream, with him accidentally revealing it as one of his background tabs. He appeared in the 15-minute video alongside his wife, Arianna Ewing.

Through tears, the streamer promised to “talk about it all,” before he admitted to looking at the the page, describing his actions as “disgusting” and “wrong.” He went on to say that this was not a “pattern of behavior” and instead was a “one-off.” Despite this, Atrioc said he “hates that this will be associated with me,” there was “no excuse,” and that he was “ashamed.”

Atrioc explained that he had been looking at a lot of AI material online, before falling down a “rabbit hole” because he got “morbidly curious.” His wife added that the situation was “deeply upsetting and extremely embarrassing,” before adding that she did believe her husband in his promises to “never do something like this again.”

It is unclear whether or not Atrioc has tried to get in touch with Pokimane and Higa personally, but he did say that he had some “phone calls to make,” which may have been in reference to speaking with both of the streamers one-on-one.

This was particularly awkward for Atrioc, as he runs an events company with fellow streamer Ludwig, called Offbrand. Ludwig’s partner is Twitch streamer QTCinderella, who is close friends with Maya Higa. It appears that NSFW deepfakes of her also appear on the website that Atrioc was looking at.