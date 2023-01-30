MrBeast Wants Government Intervention After Blind Surgery YouTube Video Goes Viral

YouTube star MrBeast has called on the government to help those who have curable blindness, after his recent blind surgery video went viral. He took to Twitter earlier today (January 30, 2023) to question why those at the very head of countries haven’t done more, after he helped cure 1,000 people of their blindness.

MrBeast thinks curable blindness would pay for itself if governments “stepped in”

“I don’t understand why curable blindness is a thing,” MrBeast wrote on Twitter. “Why don’t governments step in and help? Even if you’re thinking purely from a financial standpoint it’s hard to see how they don’t roi [return on investment] on taxes from people being able to work again.”

I don’t understand why curable blindness is a thing. Why don’t governments step in and help? Even if you’re thinking purely from a financial standpoint it’s hard to see how they don’t roi on taxes from people being able to work again. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 30, 2023

Many of his followers were quick to add their opinions, with some agreeing, asking him to run for government, and others giving their thoughts on why it wouldn’t work. One mused that while “the government might recoup costs in taxes… the insurance companies and healthcare industry that makes all of the stuff necessary for a blind person to live a productive life while blind wouldn’t. It’s more profitable for cane makers and insurance agents to keep people blind.”

The comments come after MrBeast’s video, in which he said he helped cure 1,000 people of their blindness, went viral. The content creator, real name Jimmy Donaldson, paid for the cataract removal of the patients, so that they could see clearly “for the first time.” As of this afternoon, the video has been watching over 47.5 million times.

MrBeast worked with ophthalmologist and surgeon Jeff Levenson in the video, to oversee the first wave of surgeries in Jacksonville, Florida. The “Gift of Sight” program is something Levenson has worked on for over 20 years, providing free cataract surgery for uninsured patients who are legally blind due to their condition.

In other news, Twitch streamer Atrioc was caught looking at NSFW deepfakes of Pokimane and Maya Higa, before he later issued an apology over the drama in an emotional livestream.