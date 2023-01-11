Pokemon 1008 Encounters Video Celebrates the Now Over 1000 Monsters

An upcoming “Pokemon 1008 Encounters” video will celebrate the over 1,000 different types of Pokemon that have been discovered so far. Starting out with a Pokedex of just 151, Pokemon has expanded to include more and more regions, all of which have their own Pokemon assigned to them.

Where to watch the Pokemon 1008 Encounters video

The Pokemon 1008 Encounters video is being hosted on the Pokemon Japan YouTube channel. It’s embedded above and will become available to watch on January 12 at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT/2 PM GMT.

While the video is probably just going to be a recap of many of the Pokemon populating the 1,008 total, some fans are hoping that there will also be a reveal. Comments from those waiting for the YouTube video include the hopes of a 1,009th Pokemon reveal, which will be added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

At the time of writing, however, there is no official word on a big reveal. For now, it’s expected to just be a look back on all of the known Pokemon.

